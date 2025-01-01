Menu
<p>LOW KM !!!   ONE OWNER.     </p><p>Fully loaded, every fact. option, Navi, 360 Cam/Sensors, Satellite Sirius, Pano-roof, memory p/heated seats/steering wheel, ski rack & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail.  2014 Dodge Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Cam, 7 pass. 168k $8500      ///    2016 BMW X1 28xDrive, 186k $10990             </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2011 BMW X5

157,777 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

12246823

2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,777KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV4C53BL416600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,777 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM !!!   ONE OWNER.     

Fully loaded, every fact. option, Navi, 360 Cam/Sensors, Satellite Sirius, Pano-roof, memory p/heated seats/steering wheel, ski rack & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail.  2014 Dodge Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Cam, 7 pass. 168k $8500      ///    2016 BMW X1 28xDrive, 186k $10990             

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW X5