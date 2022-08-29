$17,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2011 BMW X5
35d - RARE / M SPORT PACKAGE / DIESEL / STUNNING
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9083590
- Stock #: PT0656
- VIN: 5UXZW0C54BL369361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this stunning XD 35D that just arrived at our store from a new BMW store on trade. This beauty is a loaded X5 Diesel with all the right packages and more. It has the RARE M sport package along with executive package and comfort access. If you're looking for a clean, fuel efficient sporty SUV that has enough room for the family and all your weekend gear then check this one out. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
