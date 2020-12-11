Menu
2011 Cadillac CTS

167,942 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

SUPER RARE / 6 SPEED MANUAL / LOCAL CAR / FUN CAR

SUPER RARE / 6 SPEED MANUAL / LOCAL CAR / FUN CAR

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,942KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6329622
  • Stock #: PT0336
  • VIN: 1G6DA5EY6B0125911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,942 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! What a RARE GEM we have here. 1 of 1 available in the country at the moment. A Cadillac CTS with Leather, RWD and 6 speed manual. This is a clean Ontario car thats been taken care of and it shows. It looks and drives almost as good as it did when it left the factory. Very hard to find a manual domestic luxury sport sedan that can give the german cars a run for their money. If you're looking for a fun, collector level car you can enjoy driving daily then look no further than this Beast. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

PANO ROOF
6 SPEED MANUAL
SPORT
LEATHER
RWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

