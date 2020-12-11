2011 Cadillac CTS

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !!! What a RARE GEM we have here. 1 of 1 available in the country at the moment. A Cadillac CTS with Leather, RWD and 6 speed manual. This is a clean Ontario car thats been taken care of and it shows. It looks and drives almost as good as it did when it left the factory. Very hard to find a manual domestic luxury sport sedan that can give the german cars a run for their money. If you're looking for a fun, collector level car you can enjoy driving daily then look no further than this Beast. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
