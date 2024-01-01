Menu
<p>NO REPORTED ACCIDENT, MAINTAINED WELL. </p><p>LIGHTLY USED PERELLI TIRES,  AUTO START.</p><p>DRIVES WELL...PROVED FOR YOURSELF.</p><p>CERTIFIED!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

113,034 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze



Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.




Used
113,034KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA55H5B7206848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,034 KM

Vehicle Description

NO REPORTED ACCIDENT, MAINTAINED WELL. 

LIGHTLY USED PERELLI TIRES,  AUTO START.

DRIVES WELL...PROVED FOR YOURSELF.

CERTIFIED!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Start
NO REPORTED ACCIDENT
A/C/HEATER IS GOOD
TWO SETS OF KEYS&FOBS
TWO AUTO START FOBS

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049









