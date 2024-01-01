$7,295+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,034KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PA55H5B7206848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,034 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO REPORTED ACCIDENT, MAINTAINED WELL.
LIGHTLY USED PERELLI TIRES, AUTO START.
DRIVES WELL...PROVED FOR YOURSELF.
CERTIFIED!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Air Conditioned Seats
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Start
NO REPORTED ACCIDENT
A/C/HEATER IS GOOD
TWO SETS OF KEYS&FOBS
TWO AUTO START FOBS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 113,034 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic 271,580 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 0 SOLD
Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,295
+ taxes & licensing
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2011 Chevrolet Cruze