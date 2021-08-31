2011 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW Mileage, ONLY 92,000 Kilometers, Chevy 6.0L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Express 3500 Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, 4Door Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Window Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Unique Insulated and Carpeted Cargo Area, Barn Doors on Both Sides, Divider, Tow Package, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6