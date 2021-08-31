Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Express

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

CARGO 3500 4Door Loaded Divider ONLY 92,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Express

CARGO 3500 4Door Loaded Divider ONLY 92,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7910988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 92,000 Kilometers, Chevy 6.0L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Express 3500 Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, 4Door Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Window Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Unique Insulated and Carpeted Cargo Area, Barn Doors on Both Sides, Divider, Tow Package, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 56,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 173,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 127,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory