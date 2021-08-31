Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

175,837 KM

Details

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

4x4 - 8' LongBox 5.3L Ext Cab Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

175,837KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7984323
  Stock #: BZ278393
  VIN: 1GCRKPE05BZ278393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BZ278393
  • Mileage 175,837 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8 - 8' Long Box W/T 



CarFax Verified 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards


All servicing items current 


160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 





UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 


OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-XXXX

647-792-1225

