<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>LOW KM, ONE OWNER !!!   Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, DVD, Axillary, cruise, stow & go seats. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets Runs excellent. $700 service just done. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan 188k $6990     </p><p>5 Minivans in stock </p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,522 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

163,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2d4rn4dg4br730514

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,522 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

LOW KM, ONE OWNER !!!   Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, DVD, Axillary, cruise, stow & go seats. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets Runs excellent. $700 service just done. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan 188k $6990     

5 Minivans in stock 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan