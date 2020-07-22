Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5663763
  • Stock #: pdc010
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR762603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5 9%
LOW KM !!!  
Fully loaded, Fold away captain seats, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. radio, alloys,  all power, roof rack. Looks & drives perfect. $800 service just done. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.
5 Dodge Gr Caravans avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 128,800 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 93,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 128,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory