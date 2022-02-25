Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,560 KM

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

196,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325927
  • Stock #: pdc034
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR673906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded,  rear air/heat, Bluetooth,  Axillary, USB, alloys, all power, roof rack. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2011 Gr Caravan SXT Cargo, 218k $5500   ///   2014 Gr Caravan SXT, w/DVD/Backup Cam, 175k $10800  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
