$6,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,600
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,600
+ taxes & licensing
196,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325927
- Stock #: pdc034
- VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR673906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, all power, roof rack. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Gr Caravan SXT Cargo, 218k $5500 /// 2014 Gr Caravan SXT, w/DVD/Backup Cam, 175k $10800
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1