2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 1 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8325957

8325957 Stock #: pdc037

pdc037 VIN: 2D4RN4DGXBR662767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 218,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

