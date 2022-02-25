Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

218,125 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

SXT Cargo

SXT Cargo

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

218,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325957
  • Stock #: pdc037
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DGXBR662767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 218,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, no seats,  roof rack, very well maintained, with all service records,  $800 safety service included. Runs excellent. NO ACCIDENTS.  CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
