2011 Dodge Journey

158,060 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

AWD 4dr R/T 7 pass./Navi/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

158,060KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8818178
  • Stock #: pdc012
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FG2BT510616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,060 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW, KM !!!  Fully loaded, Remote start, Navi, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, heated mirr/seats, 19 inch chrome weels & more.  Rives excellent, $800 service included. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2012 Ford Flex SEL, 7 pass.  198k $9500   

Over 15 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

