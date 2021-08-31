Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

193,086 KM

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Serviced and Certified

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Serviced and Certified

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

193,086KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8035903
  Stock #: BS564067
  VIN: 1D7RV1CP5BS564067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew Cab - 4x4 SLT 

CarFax Verified Accident Free

Fully Serviced and Fully Certified 

All Servicing items up to date. 

Financing Available 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

