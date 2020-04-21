Menu
2011 Ford E-250

CARGO 5.4L Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 118,000Km

2011 Ford E-250

CARGO 5.4L Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 118,000Km

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4887330
  • Stock #: 4602
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Divider, Shelving, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, Integrated Brake Controller, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

