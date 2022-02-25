$13,987+ tax & licensing
UR Ride
2011 Ford Econoline
2011 Ford Econoline
E-250 Extended Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
208,755KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447976
- Stock #: BDA43636
- VIN: 1FTNS2EWXBDA43636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 208,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8