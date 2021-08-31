Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

175,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD Certified 2011 Ford Escape XLT Bluetooth Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD Certified 2011 Ford Escape XLT Bluetooth Leather

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 8009976
  2. 8009976
  3. 8009976
  4. 8009976
  5. 8009976
  6. 8009976
  7. 8009976
  8. 8009976
  9. 8009976
  10. 8009976
  11. 8009976
  12. 8009976
  13. 8009976
  14. 8009976
  15. 8009976
  16. 8009976
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

175,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8009976
  • Stock #: BKA00873
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG8BKA00873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BKA00873
  • Mileage 175,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2006 BMW 3 Series 32...
 155,109 KM
$6,983 + tax & lic
2009 Audi S5 4.2L V8...
 168,725 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2011 Audi S4 Sedan q...
 139,150 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory