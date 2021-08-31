2011 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
+ taxes & licensing
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
All servicing items current
160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8