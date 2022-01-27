Menu
2011 Ford Escape

185,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD -No Accident

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD -No Accident

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

185,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8157556
  • Stock #: BKA64573
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG2BKA64573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BKA64573
  • Mileage 185,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

