2011 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD -No Accident
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
185,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8157556
- Stock #: BKA64573
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG2BKA64573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
All servicing items current
160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
