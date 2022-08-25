Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

154,352 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Serviced and Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 8994826
  2. 8994826
  3. 8994826
  4. 8994826
  5. 8994826
  6. 8994826
  7. 8994826
  8. 8994826
  9. 8994826
  10. 8994826
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,352KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8994826
  • Stock #: BFB94323
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2BFB94323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 154,352 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L Eco Boost - XTR Crew Cab 4x4 - 6.5' Box 

Well loved Mature Owner - Accident Free

Very clean 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 168,500 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,325 KM
$29,887 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 154,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory