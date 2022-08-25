$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XTR SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Serviced and Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
154,352KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8994826
- Stock #: BFB94323
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET2BFB94323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 154,352 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L Eco Boost - XTR Crew Cab 4x4 - 6.5' Box
Well loved Mature Owner - Accident Free
Very cleanAll servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
