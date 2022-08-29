Menu
2011 Ford F-150

192,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

XL 4X4 3.7L V6 Extended Cab Loaded 192,000Km

Location

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162022
  • Stock #: 4759
  • VIN: 4759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, 6.5Ft Box With Fiberglass Cap, XL Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Box Liner, Styled Steel Wheels, Tow Package, Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

