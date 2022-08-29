$13,995+ tax & licensing
416-249-2277
2011 Ford F-150
XL 4X4 3.7L V6 Extended Cab Loaded 192,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
- Listing ID: 9162022
- Stock #: 4759
- VIN: 4759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, 6.5Ft Box With Fiberglass Cap, XL Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Box Liner, Styled Steel Wheels, Tow Package, Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!
