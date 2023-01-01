Menu
2011 Ford F-150

168,198 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

Super Crew 4WD XLT 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8 5L

2011 Ford F-150

Super Crew 4WD XLT 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8 5L

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

168,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612976
  • Stock #: 100984
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9BFA67417

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,198 KM

2011 Ford F-150 Super Crew 4WD XLT Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8  5L Alloy Wheels Power Window Certified

             Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

