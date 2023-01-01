2011 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested. Sale $15,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 1 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9612976

9612976 Stock #: 100984

100984 VIN: 1FTFW1EF9BFA67417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 168,198 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.