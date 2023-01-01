$9,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2011 Ford Taurus
SEL Leather-Sunroof-Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464667
- Stock #: PFP-304
- VIN: 1FAHP2EW7BG186062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Accident Free - Dealer Serviced
SEL
- Leather - Heated - Power Seats
- Sunroof
- Sony Premium Audio
- Microsoft Sync Telematics - Bluetooth Audio and Phone
- Proximity Keys - Push to start
- Alloy wheels
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.