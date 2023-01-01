2011 Ford Taurus

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 2 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464667

9464667 Stock #: PFP-304

PFP-304 VIN: 1FAHP2EW7BG186062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.