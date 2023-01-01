Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

112,245 KM

Details

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Ford Taurus

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL Leather-Sunroof-Certified

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL Leather-Sunroof-Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

112,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464667
  • Stock #: PFP-304
  • VIN: 1FAHP2EW7BG186062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free - Dealer Serviced 

SEL 
- Leather - Heated - Power Seats 
- Sunroof 
- Sony Premium Audio 
- Microsoft Sync Telematics - Bluetooth Audio and Phone 
- Proximity Keys - Push to start 
- Alloy wheels 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

