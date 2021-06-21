Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

192,853 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

192,853KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7485948
  • Stock #: 515
  • VIN: 1GTD5NF99B8132748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 515
  • Mileage 192,853 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

