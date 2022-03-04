Menu
2011 Honda Civic

59,504 KM

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Honda Civic

EX-L Sedan Leather - Certified and Serviced

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

59,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8582555
  • Stock #: BH008847
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F02BH008847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

