2011 Honda Civic
2011 Honda Civic
EX-L Sedan Leather - Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8582555
- Stock #: BH008847
- VIN: 2HGFA1F02BH008847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8