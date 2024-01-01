Menu
<p>Loaded, cold a/c, MP3, cruise, remote start, all power, tinted, keyless entry. 2 owners. Runs like new. $1200 safety service included (Brand new tires, brakes all around) UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $7500    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2011 Honda CR-V

198,610 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

198,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H3XBL813520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, cold a/c, MP3, cruise, remote start, all power, tinted, keyless entry. 2 owners. Runs like new. $1200 safety service included (Brand new tires, brakes all around) UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $7500    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Honda CR-V