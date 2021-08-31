Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

158,758 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

158,758KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7980035
  VIN: 5J6RE4H39BL822788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Carproof Clean !!!!!! No accidents ever! This Honda CRV is in excellent condition! No disappointments here! 4x4 LX model! Popular white colour with grey interior, power windows, power locks, MP3, CD, steering wheel controls!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

