$14,990+ tax & licensing
416-740-3737
2011 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,990
- Listing ID: 8576498
- Stock #: 100718
- VIN: 5J6RE4H57BL809815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,825 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4WD 4 Dr Auto Alloy Wheels Sunroof Certified
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4WD 4 Dr Auto Alloy Wheels Sunroof Certified

Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com
Vehicle Features
