2011 Honda CR-V

143,825 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576498
  • Stock #: 100718
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H57BL809815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,825 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda CR-V  EX  4WD  4 Dr Auto Alloy Wheels Sunroof Certified

                 Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

