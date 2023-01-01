$10,998+ tax & licensing
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX-L 4WD 5-Speed AT No Accident-Certified -Very Clean-AWD- 2011 Honda CRV EX-L
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
203,930KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9570487
- VIN: 5J6RE4H76BL096083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free -Fully Serviced And Certified
Leather - Bluetooth -Sunroof
All Wheel Drive - Power Seats
Air Conditioning -Power Windows
Power Locks - Alloy Wheels
All servicing items up to date.Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
