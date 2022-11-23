Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Odyssey

174,643 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

4 Dr Wgn Touring W/RES

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

4 Dr Wgn Touring W/RES

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

174,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390067
  • Stock #: 100953
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H90BB508942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 174,643 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Odyssey 4 Dr Wgn Touring W/RES 8 Passenger Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Navigaction Rear View Camra Bluetooth Heated Seats DVD Power Door Fog Light Certified Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 166,472 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa SL...
 143,260 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 159,370 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory