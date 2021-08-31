Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

278,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

278,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7901685
  • Stock #: pdc013
  • VIN: kmhdc8ae1bu103405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats,  cruise, alloys, fogs & more. Drives perfect, no issues, certifiable.  Priced AS IS. May Certify for $599 extra. By OMVIC regulations we must state that vehicle may not be road worthy. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 278,000 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S
 137,000 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Pathfind...
 155,810 MI
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory