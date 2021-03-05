2011 Hyundai Equus

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW!!! What an exceptional car we have here. This one is a 1 Owner local Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for and it shows. It comes loaded with all the goodies one expects from an executive sedan. The Hyundai Equus Signature; A true luxury beast that does everything it was designed to do. If you want the likes of a Mercedes/BMW/Lexus Flagship car for 1/3rd the price then this is the one for you. Not only is it a 3rd the price, its arguably more realiable. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this rare gem wont last.
Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9