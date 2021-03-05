Menu
2011 Hyundai Equus

152,505 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Hyundai Equus

2011 Hyundai Equus

1 OWNER / STUNNING EXECUTIVE CAR / CLEAN HISTORY

2011 Hyundai Equus

1 OWNER / STUNNING EXECUTIVE CAR / CLEAN HISTORY

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,505KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6632144
  VIN: KMHGH4JF9BU034074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,505 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! What an exceptional car we have here. This one is a 1 Owner local Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for and it shows. It comes loaded with all the goodies one expects from an executive sedan. The Hyundai Equus Signature; A true luxury beast that does everything it was designed to do. If you want the likes of a Mercedes/BMW/Lexus Flagship car for 1/3rd the price then this is the one for you. Not only is it a 3rd the price, its arguably more realiable. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this rare gem wont last.

Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

