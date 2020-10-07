Menu
2011 Hyundai Genesis

91,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Hyundai Genesis

2011 Hyundai Genesis

w/Technology Pkg

2011 Hyundai Genesis

w/Technology Pkg

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5892363
  • Stock #: pdc012
  • VIN: KMHGC4DF1BU146541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM, LOW KM  !!!  Top of the line, with every fact. option. Nonsmoker, spotless inside/out. Runs amazing. MUST SEE & DRIVE. CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

