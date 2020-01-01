2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
Fully loaded, Paddle shift, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, all power, keyless. No accidents, nonsmoker. Runs perfect. 2 sets of rims/tires. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 BMW 128i, 191k $6990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1