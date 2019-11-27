Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

4 Dr Auto AWD V6 3.5L Sports

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

4 Dr Auto AWD V6 3.5L Sports

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,121KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4370148
  • Stock #: 100730
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 4 Dr Auto V6 3.5L AWD SUV Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2006 Mitsubishi Outl...
 159,479 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V 4 Dr...
 72,121 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra 4 ...
 139,991 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Send A Message