2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

189,753 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

GL SPORT

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

189,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516636
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 5XYZG4AG0BG048987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,753 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Step boards, heated seats, fogs, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail.  2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 233k $6990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
