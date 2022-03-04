2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 7 5 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8516636

8516636 Stock #: pdc001

pdc001 VIN: 5XYZG4AG0BG048987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

