2011 Hyundai Veracruz
Limited AWD SR-7seater-Leather-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
170,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10065501
- Stock #: BU141845
- VIN: KM8NUDCC2BU141845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Violet
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Parking Sensors
Leather Power Seating
Rear Entertainment System
Sunroof
Multi Media MMI System
All servicing items up to date - New Brakes Front and Rear
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
