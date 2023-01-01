Menu
2011 Hyundai Veracruz

170,285 KM

$10,987

+ tax & licensing
$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD SR-7seater-Leather-Certified and Serviced

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD SR-7seater-Leather-Certified and Serviced

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

170,285KM
Used
  • Stock #: BU141845
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC2BU141845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Violet
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Limited - Seven Seater
Parking Sensors
Leather Power Seating
Rear Entertainment System
Sunroof
Multi Media MMI System
All servicing items up to date - New Brakes Front and Rear

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

