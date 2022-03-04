$23,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2011 Infiniti QX56
7-Passenger
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8520905
- Stock #: PT0563A
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE1B9003860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 186,320 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! Check out this absolutely stunning QX56 that just arrived on trade at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with No Accidents. This one is an extremely well cared for SUV thats been serviced regularly and had the timing chain replaced at the dealership. This beast is the perfect family hauler for anyone who needs towing capabilites and space for the whole family and their toys. It comes loaded with Navi, Dual DVD's, adaptive cruise and much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. This one wont last long so make sure to call or email today to book your appointment.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.