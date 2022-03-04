2011 Infiniti QX56

Menu
186,320 KM

7-Passenger

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8520905
  • Stock #: PT0563A
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE1B9003860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,320 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this absolutely stunning QX56 that just arrived on trade at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck with No Accidents. This one is an extremely well cared for SUV thats been serviced regularly and had the timing chain replaced at the dealership. This beast is the perfect family hauler for anyone who needs towing capabilites and space for the whole family and their toys. It comes loaded with Navi, Dual DVD's, adaptive cruise and much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. This one wont last long so make sure to call or email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

