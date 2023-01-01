$14,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2011 Jaguar XF
-Series XF Premium
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$14,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464379
- Stock #: BLS15464
- VIN: SAJXA0GB0BLS15464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cahsmere
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - No Accidents - One Family Owner
Navigation
Bowers and Wilkins Premium Audio
Twin Power Leather Heated Seats
Power Steering Wheel
Proximity Entry Keys - Push To Start
Automatic Hideaway Vents and Transmission Controls
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.