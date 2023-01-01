Menu
2011 Jaguar XF

94,358 KM

Details Description Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

-Series XF Premium

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

94,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464379
  • Stock #: BLS15464
  • VIN: SAJXA0GB0BLS15464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cahsmere
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - No Accidents - One Family Owner 

Navigation 
Bowers and Wilkins Premium Audio 
Twin Power Leather Heated Seats 
Power Steering Wheel 
Proximity Entry Keys - Push To Start 
Automatic Hideaway Vents and Transmission Controls


All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

