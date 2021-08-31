Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

164,045 KM

Details Description

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Sport 4WD Accident Free - Certified and Serviced

Sport 4WD Accident Free - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

164,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8037358
  • Stock #: BD136679
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB3BD136679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,045 KM

Vehicle Description

North Edition 4x4

CarFax Verified Accident Free

Extensive service history 

Multi Function - Leather Steering Wheel 

North Edition Alloy Wheels 

Fully Serviced and Fully Certified 

All Servicing items up to date. 

Financing Available 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

