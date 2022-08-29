$7,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2011 Jeep Compass
2011 Jeep Compass
North Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
168,918KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9289615
- Stock #: BD235778
- VIN: 1J4NT4FB6BD235778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BD235778
- Mileage 168,918 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents - CarFax Verified
New Brakes
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8