2011 Jeep Compass

168,918 KM

Details Description

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

North Certified and Serviced

2011 Jeep Compass

North Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

168,918KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9289615
  Stock #: BD235778
  VIN: 1J4NT4FB6BD235778

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BD235778
  Mileage 168,918 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents - CarFax Verified 

New Brakes 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-XXXX

647-792-1225

