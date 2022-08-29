Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

95,655 KM

Details Description

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

North AWD Certified and Serviced

2011 Jeep Compass

North AWD Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9303547
  • Stock #: BD222686
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB3BD222686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BD222686
  • Mileage 95,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - Super Clean - CarFax Verified Reporting 

All Wheel Drive - 2.4L 4 cylinder 

North Edition 
Alloy wheels 
A/C 
Keyless Entry 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

