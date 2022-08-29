$9,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Compass
North AWD Certified and Serviced
95,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9303547
- Stock #: BD222686
- VIN: 1J4NF4FB3BD222686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Super Clean - CarFax Verified Reporting
All Wheel Drive - 2.4L 4 cylinder
North Edition
Alloy wheels
A/C
Keyless Entry
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
