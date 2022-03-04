$13,800+ tax & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo w/Navi/Backup Cam/Leather
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,800
- Listing ID: 8531468
- Stock #: pdc014
- VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC550356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,310 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
ONE OWNER, FULL MAINTANANCE RECORDS.
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, push start/smart entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, climate control, step boards, remote start, heated seats/mirrors & more. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Audi Q5 Quattro, 195k $12990 /// 2015 Grand Cherokee avail. in white & black
Vehicle Features
