2011 Kia Soul

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, all power, keyless. Drives excellent. $800 service included. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $199
Also avail. 2013 Kia Soul 2u, 6 spd. 156k, $4990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1