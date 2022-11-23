Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover LR2

119,135 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover LR2

2011 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

119,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9431337
  • Stock #: pdc012
  • VIN: SALFR2BN3BH267879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,135 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM !!!   Loaded, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, all power, keyless entry. Had an accident in 2015. IINSURANCE RIDE OFF.  BRANDED REBUILT. Looks & drives excellent. SAVE $$$  New Continental winter tires & brakes ($1500 service).  CERTIFIED.  CASH ONLY.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349), covers $3000 p/claim, multipple claims allowed.      Also avail. 2013 Nissan Murano SL Leather/Backup Cam 198k, $8990    ///     2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD Sport, only 110k $8800

Over 15 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2011 Land Rover LR2 ...
 119,135 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 110,125 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano A...
 198,475 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory