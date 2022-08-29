$13,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE LUX
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
- Listing ID: 9153922
- Stock #: pdc017
- VIN: SALSK2D44BA265008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,185 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST SEE !!!
3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) covers $3000 p/claim, multipple claims allowed.
Fully loaded, top condition inside out. NO ACCIDENTS. 2 local owner, well maintained with records. 100% working order, drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Range Rover LUX, 186k $15990 /// 2011 Land Rover LR2 HSE, 111k $8990 /// 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 202k $17990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
