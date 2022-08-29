Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

200,185 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

200,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153922
  • Stock #: pdc017
  • VIN: SALSK2D44BA265008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,185 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE !!!   

3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) covers $3000 p/claim, multipple claims allowed.   

Fully loaded, top condition inside out. NO ACCIDENTS. 2 local owner, well maintained with records. 100% working order, drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 Range Rover LUX, 186k $15990    ///    2011 Land Rover LR2 HSE, 111k $8990    ///    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 202k $17990              

Over 15 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2006 Mercedes-Benz C...
 96,775 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 244,345 KM
$14,550 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 49,845 KM
$23,550 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory