2011 Lexus RX 350

184,572 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

184,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6478918
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA0BC095002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning 1 Owner RX350 Ultra Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV thats been well maintained throughout its life. This one is a clean No Accidents vehicle that looks and drives as a Lexus should. The RX350 Ultra Premium includeds side view camera, Mark Levinson Sound system, Navigation, Back up Camera, Premium Leather seats and more. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as our RX350's dont last long.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

