Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lexus RX 350

131,180 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus RX 350

2011 Lexus RX 350

1 OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS/ DEALER SERVICED/ NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus RX 350

1 OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS/ DEALER SERVICED/ NAVIGATION

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

131,180KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291889
  • Stock #: PT0573
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA8BC092378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this absolutely stunning RX350 Touring Package that just arrived at our store. This one is a 1 owner local ontario suv thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It has a clean carfax history with no accidents and dealer servicing to boast. If you're in the market for the best valued luxury vehicle money can buy; the RX350 is the one and this one is the right one. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2007 Infiniti M45 ST...
 160,098 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2011 Scion tC 1 OWNE...
 27,519 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus RX 400h U...
 181,865 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory