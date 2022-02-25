$20,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Lexus RX 350
1 OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS/ DEALER SERVICED/ NAVIGATION
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8291889
- Stock #: PT0573
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA8BC092378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this absolutely stunning RX350 Touring Package that just arrived at our store. This one is a 1 owner local ontario suv thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It has a clean carfax history with no accidents and dealer servicing to boast. If you're in the market for the best valued luxury vehicle money can buy; the RX350 is the one and this one is the right one. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Vehicle Features
