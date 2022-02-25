Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lexus RX 350

147,224 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus RX 350

2011 Lexus RX 350

PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL SUV /STUNNING SHAPE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus RX 350

PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL SUV /STUNNING SHAPE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,224KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419281
  • Stock #: PT0581
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA3BC119700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous RX350 Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV with NO Accidents and in excellent shape inside and out. This one comes to us as a new car dealership trade-in from a local bmw store. If you're in the market for the perfect sized SUV that offers reliable luxury at a price that doesnt hurt then make sure to check out the RX350. Our RX350 are known to be the nicest ones on the market and it shows in how fast they sell. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limted powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 184,310 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 193,900 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 113,985 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory