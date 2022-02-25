$19,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Lexus RX 350
PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL SUV /STUNNING SHAPE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8419281
- Stock #: PT0581
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA3BC119700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,224 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this gorgeous RX350 Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV with NO Accidents and in excellent shape inside and out. This one comes to us as a new car dealership trade-in from a local bmw store. If you're in the market for the perfect sized SUV that offers reliable luxury at a price that doesnt hurt then make sure to check out the RX350. Our RX350 are known to be the nicest ones on the market and it shows in how fast they sell. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limted powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
