2011 Lexus RX 350

155,721 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

TOURING PACKAGE / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / NAVI

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,721KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9186646
  • Stock #: PP0695
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA3BC119700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this gorgeous RX350 that just arrived on our lot from a previous client of ours. This beauty is a local No accidents SUV that looks and drives great and shows the care the previous owners gave it. The previous owner moved out of the country and thats how we got our hands on this one. It comes loaded with all the Lexus luxuries, comfort and tech you would expect in a Lexus. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

