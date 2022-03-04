Menu
2011 Lincoln MKX

158,284 KM

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

AWD Super Clean - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

158,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8534174
  • Stock #: BBJ20703
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK9BBJ20703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Lincoln MKX All-Wheel Drive 3.7L V6

 

MyLincoln Touch, with eight-inch LCD touch screen, media hub, steering wheel-mounted controls and two driver-configurable LCD displays in the instrument cluster.

18-inch polished aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, automatic adaptive xenon headlamps, spoiler, fog lamps, heated blind-spot mirrors with puddle lamps and drivers side auto-dimming, power liftgate, rear-view camera, reverse sensing system, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, keyless entry with pushbutton start, MyLincoln Touch, power tilt and telescopic heated steering wheel with audio controls, auto up/down front windows, remote starter, cruise control, garage door opener, heated and cooled leather ten-way power seats, drivers side memory, leather-trimmed 60/40 split-folding rear seats, aluminum accent interior trim, illuminated front scuff plates, overhead console, cargo mat, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo, Sync, Sirius satellite radio, MyKey, perimeter alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, and SecuriCode keyless entry keypad.



Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA - CarFax Verified Member 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

