Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda CX-7

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

GS AWD Leather/P-Moon

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda CX-7

GS AWD Leather/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6508849
  • Stock #: pdc035
  • VIN: JM3ER4C39B0377235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

LOW, LOW KM !!!

Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/h/seats, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Drives perfect. $1500 service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail.  2008 Mazda CX-9 GT, 7 pass, $4990  

Over 15 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 192,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 113,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 156,333 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory