2011 Mazda CX-7

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/h/seats, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Drives perfect. $1500 new turbo just installed, $500 suspension work done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2008 Mazda CX-9 GT, 7 pass, $4990 /// 2015 Mazda CX-5 GX, 174k $7990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1